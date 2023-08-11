Stephens & Co. Reiterates Fedex (FDX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Fedex (NYSE:FDX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fedex is 266.54. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.00% from its latest reported closing price of 266.53.

The projected annual revenue for Fedex is 97,098MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fedex. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.45%, an increase of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 214,355K shares. The put/call ratio of FDX is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,885K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,332K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 27.71% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 13,569K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,922K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 22.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,797K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,813K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 21.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,020K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,120K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Fedex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.

