Stephens & Co. Reiterates Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 25.50. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of 21.32.

The projected annual revenue for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 99MM, a decrease of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Declares $0.21 Dividend

On June 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $21.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.60%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 4.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMAO is 0.03%, an increase of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 3,507K shares. The put/call ratio of FMAO is 4.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 317K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 20.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 266K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 232K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 13.03% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 161K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Its offices are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

