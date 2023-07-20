Stephens & Co. Reiterates F.N.B. (FNB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.10% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for F.N.B. is 14.73. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from its latest reported closing price of 12.69.

The projected annual revenue for F.N.B. is 1,661MM, an increase of 11.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in F.N.B.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNB is 0.18%, a decrease of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 340,843K shares. The put/call ratio of FNB is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 29,326K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,440K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 19.58% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 20,280K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,036K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 12,879K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,845K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 25.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 11,486K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,740K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 8.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,121K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,833K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 12.66% over the last quarter.

F.N.B. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F.N.B. Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $37 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

