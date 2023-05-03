Stephens & Co. Reiterates eXp World Holdings (EXPI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for eXp World Holdings is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 51.84% from its latest reported closing price of 11.42.

The projected annual revenue for eXp World Holdings is 5,364MM, an increase of 20.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

eXp World Holdings Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $11.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in eXp World Holdings. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPI is 0.06%, a decrease of 22.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 46,062K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 4,435K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,589K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 126,163.87% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,045K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 7.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 10.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,967K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Integrated Advisors Network holds 1,931K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 9.08% over the last quarter.

eXp World Holdings Background Information

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises. eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for achieving production goals and for contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development resources. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

