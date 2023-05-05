Stephens & Co. Reiterates Evolent Health Inc - (EVH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Evolent Health Inc - (NYSE:EVH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health Inc - is 47.94. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 42.89% from its latest reported closing price of 33.55.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health Inc - is 1,695MM, an increase of 14.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health Inc -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 121,968K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 2.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,358K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,846K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 34.24% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,804K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,271K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing an increase of 45.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 22.01% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 3,177K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,904K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

