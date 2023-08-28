Stephens & Co. Reiterates Esco Technologies (ESE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Esco Technologies (NYSE:ESE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esco Technologies is 113.90. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.56% from its latest reported closing price of 104.92.

The projected annual revenue for Esco Technologies is 925MM, a decrease of 1.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esco Technologies. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESE is 0.17%, an increase of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 30,205K shares. The put/call ratio of ESE is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,030K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares, representing a decrease of 18.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 13.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,804K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,213K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 8.63% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,157K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,157K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Esco Technologies Background Information



ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries.

