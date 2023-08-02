Stephens & Co. Reiterates DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.75% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is 38.84. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.75% from its latest reported closing price of 42.10.
The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is 576MM, an increase of 14.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 16.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.46%, an increase of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 183,162K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 53,166K shares representing 31.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,541K shares, representing a decrease of 27.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 3.17% over the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,011K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 26.62% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,363K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.
Capital World Investors holds 4,978K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,979K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 33.12% over the last quarter.
1832 Asset Management holds 3,524K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing an increase of 48.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 167.90% over the last quarter.
DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.
