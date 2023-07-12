Stephens & Co. Reiterates Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominos Pizza is 358.90. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.60% from its latest reported closing price of 349.79.

The projected annual revenue for Dominos Pizza is 4,811MM, an increase of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.31.

Dominos Pizza Declares $1.21 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.21 per share.

At the current share price of $349.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 1.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominos Pizza. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.22%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 38,777K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,802K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,658K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 47.13% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,176K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,096K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 10.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 827K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

