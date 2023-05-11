Stephens & Co. Reiterates Darling Ingredients (DAR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is 92.02. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 45.65% from its latest reported closing price of 63.18.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is 7,251MM, an increase of 4.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 169,267K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,949K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 12.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,868K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,787K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 11.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,129K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,125K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,804K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

