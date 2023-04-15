Stephens & Co. Reiterates Cutera (CUTR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.55% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cutera is $49.47. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 120.55% from its latest reported closing price of $22.43.

The projected annual revenue for Cutera is $319MM, an increase of 26.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 168K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Prelude Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 92.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 27.03% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 265K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 45.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

PSC - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 172.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 26.74% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cutera. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUTR is 0.24%, a decrease of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 28,957K shares. The put/call ratio of CUTR is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cutera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients.

