Stephens & Co. Reiterates Cutera (CUTR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.60% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cutera is $49.47. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 107.60% from its latest reported closing price of $23.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cutera is $319MM, an increase of 26.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 16K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 11.75% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 567K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing a decrease of 34.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 33.91% over the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 9.58% over the last quarter.

BTEC - Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 33.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 52.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cutera. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUTR is 0.24%, a decrease of 18.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 28,957K shares. The put/call ratio of CUTR is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cutera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients.

See all Cutera regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.