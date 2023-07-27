Stephens & Co. Reiterates CTS (CTS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of CTS (NYSE:CTS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.92% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTS is 45.56. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.92% from its latest reported closing price of 42.61.

The projected annual revenue for CTS is 621MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

CTS Declares $0.04 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $42.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.51%, the lowest has been 0.34%, and the highest has been 0.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTS is 0.16%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 36,771K shares. The put/call ratio of CTS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,383K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 19.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,319K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,311K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 22.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 52.33% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,509K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,404K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 24.38% over the last quarter.

CTS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

