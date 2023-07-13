Stephens & Co. Reiterates CryoPort (CYRX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.16% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CryoPort is 31.85. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.16% from its latest reported closing price of 19.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CryoPort is 268MM, an increase of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in CryoPort. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.16%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 58,805K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 7,489K shares representing 16.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,959K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 34.51% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 4,459K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,523K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 31.17% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,415K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 13.85% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,911K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 1.68% over the last quarter.

CryoPort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.