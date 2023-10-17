Stephens & Co. Reiterates Crossfirst Bankshares (CFB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Crossfirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.10% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crossfirst Bankshares is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.10% from its latest reported closing price of 10.86.

The projected annual revenue for Crossfirst Bankshares is 250MM, an increase of 14.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crossfirst Bankshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFB is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 32,794K shares. The put/call ratio of CFB is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,170K shares representing 12.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,732K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 2.42% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,046K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares, representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,890K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFB by 4.54% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,889K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,610K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Crossfirst Bankshares Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. Since its inception in 2007, CrossFirst Bank has grown rapidly and now has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

