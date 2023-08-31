Stephens & Co. Reiterates Conns (CONN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Conns (NASDAQ:CONN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conns is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 73.30% from its latest reported closing price of 4.12.

The projected annual revenue for Conns is 1,451MM, an increase of 16.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conns. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 17.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CONN is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.99% to 13,341K shares. The put/call ratio of CONN is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens Group holds 4,231K shares representing 17.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 532K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CONN by 25.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 386K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 20.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CONN by 38.35% over the last quarter.

BDSIX - BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund Institutional Shares holds 363K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conns Background Information



Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

