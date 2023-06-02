Stephens & Co. Reiterates Conns (CONN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Conns (NASDAQ:CONN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.88% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conns is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 72.88% from its latest reported closing price of 4.13.

The projected annual revenue for Conns is 1,451MM, an increase of 8.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conns. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 13.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CONN is 0.06%, a decrease of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.85% to 16,469K shares. The put/call ratio of CONN is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens Group holds 4,231K shares representing 17.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XSVM - Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 1,248K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CONN by 9.03% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 464K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CONN by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 426K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CONN by 12.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conns Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

