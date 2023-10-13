Stephens & Co. Reiterates CNX Resources (CNX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.21% Downside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is 22.34. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.21% from its latest reported closing price of 23.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is 2,130MM, a decrease of 25.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.24%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 187,358K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 12,159K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,759K shares, representing a decrease of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 4.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,023K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,248K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 1.39% over the last quarter.

LLPFX - Longleaf Partners Fund holds 4,825K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,874K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 6.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,789K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,074K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 3.68% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 4,195K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,192K shares, representing a decrease of 23.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 3.09% over the last quarter.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.