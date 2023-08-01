Stephens & Co. Reiterates Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.50% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civista Bancshares is 21.25. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from its latest reported closing price of 18.24.

The projected annual revenue for Civista Bancshares is 165MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civista Bancshares. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVB is 0.05%, a decrease of 13.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 9,574K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVB is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 567K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 522K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 32.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 498K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 29.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 346K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 309K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Civista Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

