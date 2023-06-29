Stephens & Co. Reiterates Casey`s General Stores (CASY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casey`s General Stores is 273.36. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $308.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from its latest reported closing price of 235.44.

The projected annual revenue for Casey`s General Stores is 16,101MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.09.

Casey`s General Stores Declares $0.43 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $235.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.77%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 1.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey`s General Stores. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.31%, a decrease of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 39,627K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,520K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,262K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 6.34% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,248K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 8.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,153K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 9.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,149K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Casey`s General Stores Background Information

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.

