Stephens & Co. Reiterates Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group is 6.76. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 9.17% from its latest reported closing price of 6.19.

The projected annual revenue for Carrols Restaurant Group is 1,826MM, an increase of 2.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.06%, an increase of 78.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 18,308K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 1,876K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 77.92% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 1,540K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 53.70% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,220K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,710K shares, representing a decrease of 40.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 56.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 945K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 782K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing a decrease of 39.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 59.53% over the last quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

