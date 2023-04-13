Stephens & Co. Reiterates Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.62% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carrols Restaurant Group is $3.19. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.62% from its latest reported closing price of $3.24.

The projected annual revenue for Carrols Restaurant Group is $1,826MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JCP Investment Management holds 669K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 56.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAST by 99.77% over the last quarter.

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REBYX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Class Y holds 144K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrols Restaurant Group. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 17.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAST is 0.03%, a decrease of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 17,902K shares. The put/call ratio of TAST is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carrols Restaurant Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976.

