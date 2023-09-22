Stephens & Co. Reiterates Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.92% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cal-Maine Foods is 51.51. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from its latest reported closing price of 48.63.

The projected annual revenue for Cal-Maine Foods is 2,058MM, a decrease of 34.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cal-Maine Foods. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 7.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALM is 0.16%, a decrease of 24.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 48,020K shares. The put/call ratio of CALM is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,660K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 31.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,656K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,510K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 28.31% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 1,246K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 46.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 38.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,168K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALM by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

