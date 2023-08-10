Stephens & Co. Reiterates Bio-Techne (TECH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bio-Techne is 103.01. The forecasts range from a low of 87.87 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.11% from its latest reported closing price of 83.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Techne is 1,387MM, an increase of 22.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Techne. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECH is 0.32%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 183,227K shares. The put/call ratio of TECH is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 5,641K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,154K shares, representing a decrease of 26.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 33.21% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,379K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 22.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,865K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,772K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 15.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,116K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,051K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,134K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECH by 57.64% over the last quarter.

Bio-Techne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bio-Techne Corporation is a holding company for biotechnology and clinical diagnostic brands. It was founded in 1976 as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne in 2014.

