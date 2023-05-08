Stephens & Co. Reiterates AZEK Company Inc - (AZEK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of AZEK Company Inc - (NYSE:AZEK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZEK Company Inc - is 29.79. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from its latest reported closing price of 26.23.

The projected annual revenue for AZEK Company Inc - is 1,268MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK Company Inc -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.31%, an increase of 27.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.11% to 208,888K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 19,096K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 19,096K shares representing 12.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,649K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,529K shares, representing an increase of 48.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 120.09% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,713K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing an increase of 79.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 439.65% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,603K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares, representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 4.31% over the last quarter.

AZEK Background Information

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

