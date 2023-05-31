Stephens & Co. Reiterates Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anika Therapeutics is 33.66. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.39% from its latest reported closing price of 27.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anika Therapeutics is 172MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anika Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIK is 0.10%, a decrease of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.26% to 15,020K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,599K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 62.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,066K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 715K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 682K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 67.03% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 654K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Anika Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.