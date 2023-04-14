Stephens & Co. Reiterates Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anika Therapeutics is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.66% from its latest reported closing price of $27.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anika Therapeutics is $172MM, an increase of 9.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 13K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 122.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 35.74% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 25K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 99.95% over the last quarter.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 62.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 99.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anika Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIK is 0.11%, an increase of 73.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 14,889K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIK is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Anika Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

See all Anika Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.