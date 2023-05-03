Stephens & Co. Reiterates Andersons (ANDE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Andersons is 54.40. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.97% from its latest reported closing price of 43.88.

The projected annual revenue for Andersons is 17,037MM, a decrease of 1.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

Andersons Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.74 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 received the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $43.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 6.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andersons. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANDE is 0.15%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 31,640K shares. The put/call ratio of ANDE is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,307K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 996K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares, representing a decrease of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 912K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 884K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 471.44% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 820K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANDE by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Andersons Background Information

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company.

