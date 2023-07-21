Stephens & Co. Reiterates Amerant Bancorp Inc - (AMTB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Amerant Bancorp Inc - (NASDAQ:AMTB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.02% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amerant Bancorp Inc - is 24.07. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.02% from its latest reported closing price of 19.41.

The projected annual revenue for Amerant Bancorp Inc - is 382MM, an increase of 24.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerant Bancorp Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTB is 0.16%, an increase of 10.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 14,062K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTB is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,410K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,078K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 951K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 25.21% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 613K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 527K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Amerant Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the 'Bank'), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

