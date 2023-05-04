Stephens & Co. Reiterates Alkami Technology (ALKT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkami Technology is 19.04. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 68.20% from its latest reported closing price of 11.32.

The projected annual revenue for Alkami Technology is 262MM, an increase of 19.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkami Technology. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKT is 0.15%, a decrease of 31.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 59,119K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKT is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 18,730K shares representing 20.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,515K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 2,437K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing a decrease of 49.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,407K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares, representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 10.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,407K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares, representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKT by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Alkami Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that offers digital banking and fraud protection services to more than 225 banks and credit unions. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology enable remarkable financial institutions to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami was recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

