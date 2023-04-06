Stephens & Co. Reiterates Addus Homecare (ADUS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Stephens & Co. reiterated coverage of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.31% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Addus Homecare is $126.92. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.31% from its latest reported closing price of $108.19.

The projected annual revenue for Addus Homecare is $1,044MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 1.37% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambiar Investors holds 24K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADUS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addus Homecare. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADUS is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 20,935K shares. The put/call ratio of ADUS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Addus HomeCare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states.

