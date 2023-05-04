Stephens & Co. Maintains Wingstop (WING) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.16% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is 191.44. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.16% from its latest reported closing price of 217.95.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is 424MM, an increase of 8.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

Wingstop Declares $0.19 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $217.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 6.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WING is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 43,449K shares. The put/call ratio of WING is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,746K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,318K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares, representing a decrease of 24.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 13.15% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,035K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 4.69% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,855K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares, representing a decrease of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,048K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 412.04% over the last quarter.

Wingstop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

