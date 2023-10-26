Stephens & Co. Maintains Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 129.54. The forecasts range from a low of 117.16 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of 104.06.

The projected annual revenue for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 8,795MM, a decrease of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.33%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 191,044K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,199K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,758K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 663.10% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,560K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,733K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,893K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 95.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 4,965.80% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,608K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,459K shares, representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 0.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,647K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,300K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

