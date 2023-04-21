Stephens & Co. Maintains Watsco Inc. - (WSO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Watsco Inc. - (NYSE:WSO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.31% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watsco Inc. - is $321.30. The forecasts range from a low of $271.69 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.31% from its latest reported closing price of $342.93.

The projected annual revenue for Watsco Inc. - is $7,521MM, an increase of 3.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRN - Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 26.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 24.95% over the last quarter.

Charter Oak Capital Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Eaton Vance Management holds 156K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 19.26% over the last quarter.

MPGAX - MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 74.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSO by 294.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watsco Inc. -. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSO is 0.41%, an increase of 16.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 38,998K shares. The put/call ratio of WSO is 4.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Watsco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 600 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home.

