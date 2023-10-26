Stephens & Co. Maintains Wabash National (WNC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wabash National is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.34% from its latest reported closing price of 20.50.

The projected annual revenue for Wabash National is 2,632MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

Wabash National Declares $0.08 Dividend

On August 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 5, 2023 received the payment on October 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $20.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 1.07%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wabash National. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNC is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 58,549K shares. The put/call ratio of WNC is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,330K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,408K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,226K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,184K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,183K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wabash National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport.

