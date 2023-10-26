Stephens & Co. Maintains Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veritex Holdings is 24.89. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 47.35% from its latest reported closing price of 16.89.

The projected annual revenue for Veritex Holdings is 518MM, an increase of 24.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritex Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VBTX is 0.10%, a decrease of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 54,761K shares. The put/call ratio of VBTX is 5.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,379K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 6.33% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,748K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,648K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 15.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,608K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,294K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 98.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VBTX by 4,827.96% over the last quarter.

Veritex Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

