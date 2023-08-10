News & Insights

Stephens & Co. Maintains Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

August 10, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

August 10, 2023

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts is 31.01. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 80.49% from its latest reported closing price of 17.18.

The projected annual revenue for Treace Medical Concepts is 178MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 14.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.22%, an increase of 20.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.74% to 43,954K shares. TMCI / Treace Medical Concepts Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of TMCI is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMCI / Treace Medical Concepts Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Alliancebernstein holds 3,218K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,442K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 20.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 44.55% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,917K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,537K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 3.23% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,384K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Ponte Vedra, FL, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The Company’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system is designed to reproducibly correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to get back to their active lives quickly.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
