Stephens & Co. Maintains Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is 112.09. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.06% from its latest reported closing price of 112.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 4,525MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.33%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 84,011K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 2.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,848K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,526K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,118K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 11.96% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,066K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,059K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

See all Texas Roadhouse regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.