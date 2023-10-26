Stephens & Co. Maintains Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.68% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stock Yards Bancorp is 52.84. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 38.68% from its latest reported closing price of 38.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stock Yards Bancorp is 358MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stock Yards Bancorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYBT is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.91% to 19,336K shares. The put/call ratio of SYBT is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,449K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,338K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing a decrease of 20.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 34.34% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust holds 1,224K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 16.28% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 876K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 852K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 70.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYBT by 177.12% over the last quarter.

Stock Yards Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.6 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.