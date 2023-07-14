Stephens & Co. Maintains Starbucks (SBUX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.08% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is 117.94. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.08% from its latest reported closing price of 101.60.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 36,596MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.52%, an increase of 41.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 911,865K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,576K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,891K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 32,246K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,090K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,818K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,536K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,814K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,028K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,506K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,175K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Starbucks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.

