Stephens & Co. Maintains Staar Surgical (STAA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Staar Surgical is 73.21. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.42% from its latest reported closing price of 48.35.

The projected annual revenue for Staar Surgical is 362MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Staar Surgical. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAA is 0.40%, an increase of 28.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 52,997K shares. The put/call ratio of STAA is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 8,783K shares representing 18.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,110K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 22.77% over the last quarter.

Anatole Investment Management holds 2,043K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,487K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 25.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,487K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Staar Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or 'ICL', which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland.

