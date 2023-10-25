Stephens & Co. Maintains Simmons First National - (SFNC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Simmons First National - (NASDAQ:SFNC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.53% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simmons First National - is 19.28. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 36.53% from its latest reported closing price of 14.12.

The projected annual revenue for Simmons First National - is 1,021MM, an increase of 23.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

Simmons First National - Declares $0.20 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $14.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 5.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simmons First National -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFNC is 0.10%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 96,350K shares. The put/call ratio of SFNC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,788K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 4,907K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,856K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 4.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,760K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 8.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,123K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,160K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,610K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Simmons First National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

