Stephens & Co. Maintains Simmons First National - (SFNC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Simmons First National - (NASDAQ:SFNC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.40% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simmons First National - is 19.18. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.40% from its latest reported closing price of 19.85.

The projected annual revenue for Simmons First National - is 1,021MM, an increase of 16.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simmons First National -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFNC is 0.11%, a decrease of 23.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 96,672K shares. The put/call ratio of SFNC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,788K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 4,856K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,516K shares, representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 32.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,742K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 24.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,160K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,108K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 20.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,664K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simmons First National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $22.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.

