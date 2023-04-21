Stephens & Co. Maintains Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp is $30.86. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.72% from its latest reported closing price of $23.97.

The projected annual revenue for Sandy Spring Bancorp is $461MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 153K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 58.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 144.33% over the last quarter.

DTSVX - Small Company Value Portfolio Investment Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 80.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 397.45% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 737K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASR is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 38,241K shares. The put/call ratio of SASR is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

