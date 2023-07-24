Stephens & Co. Maintains S & T Bancorp (STBA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.99% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for S & T Bancorp is 31.88. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2.99% from its latest reported closing price of 30.95.
The projected annual revenue for S & T Bancorp is 407MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.40.
S & T Bancorp Declares $0.32 Dividend
On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 received the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.
At the current share price of $30.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.68%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 6.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in S & T Bancorp. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBA is 0.09%, a decrease of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 27,449K shares. The put/call ratio of STBA is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,760K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 9.73% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,140K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 13.36% over the last quarter.
Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 995K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 16.82% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 972K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 10.12% over the last quarter.
S&t Bank holds 847K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBA by 11.23% over the last quarter.
S & T Bancorp Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.0 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pa. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power.Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.
