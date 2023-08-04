Stephens & Co. Maintains RXO (RXO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RXO is 22.78. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.99% from its latest reported closing price of 19.64.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 4,660MM, an increase of 10.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.13%, an increase of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 117,235K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 3.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,274K shares representing 13.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,279K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 25.70% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,490K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,602K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 8.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,555K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company.

