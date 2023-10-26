Stephens & Co. Maintains PROG Holdings (PRG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for PROG Holdings is 51.20. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 74.22% from its latest reported closing price of 29.39.

The projected annual revenue for PROG Holdings is 2,518MM, an increase of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROG Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRG is 0.16%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.74% to 49,930K shares. The put/call ratio of PRG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,279K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 17.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,160K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 29.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,529K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,337K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 33.39% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,304K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing a decrease of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 45.75% over the last quarter.

PROG Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks.

