Stephens & Co. Maintains Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.84% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orasure Technologies is 7.08. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 54.84% from its latest reported closing price of 4.57.

The projected annual revenue for Orasure Technologies is 241MM, a decrease of 49.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orasure Technologies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSUR is 0.04%, a decrease of 62.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 69,757K shares. The put/call ratio of OSUR is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,260K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 4,250K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,084K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 37.34% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 2,301K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSUR by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,158K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orasure Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.

