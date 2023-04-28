Stephens & Co. Maintains Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is 354.90. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.31% from its latest reported closing price of 313.21.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 6,343MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.34%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 99,301K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,415K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,195K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,452K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,171K shares, representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 4.31% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,423K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,647K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

