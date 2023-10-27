Stephens & Co. Maintains National Bank Holdings Corp - (NBHC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of National Bank Holdings Corp - (NYSE:NBHC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.15% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Bank Holdings Corp - is 37.94. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.15% from its latest reported closing price of 30.81.

The projected annual revenue for National Bank Holdings Corp - is 461MM, an increase of 14.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

National Bank Holdings Corp - Declares $0.26 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $30.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank Holdings Corp -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBHC is 0.10%, a decrease of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 38,477K shares. The put/call ratio of NBHC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,367K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares, representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 6.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,186K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 16.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,635K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 17.63% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,957K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,340K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 14.11% over the last quarter.

National Bank Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

