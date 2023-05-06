Stephens & Co. Maintains ModivCare (MODV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Stephens & Co. maintained coverage of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ModivCare is 148.63. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 173.72% from its latest reported closing price of 54.30.

The projected annual revenue for ModivCare is 2,662MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in ModivCare. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODV is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 17,489K shares. The put/call ratio of MODV is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,373K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 11.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,135K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 25.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 16.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 946K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 921K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 14.65% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 753K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODV by 13.43% over the last quarter.

ModivCare Background Information

ModivCare Inc. ('ModivCare') is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Its value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. The Company is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.

